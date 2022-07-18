Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.47% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VSGX stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $48.79. 8,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.