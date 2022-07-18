Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 178,361 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

