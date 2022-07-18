Vancity Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $418.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.89 and its 200 day moving average is $473.93. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

