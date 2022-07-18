Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 403 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,215.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,054.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,019.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

