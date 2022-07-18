Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 18,449 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.75% of Azure Power Global worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 4.9 %

AZRE stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

