Unslashed Finance Price Reaches $0.0655 on Top Exchanges (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 26% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,044.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.87 or 0.05498633 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021067 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033654 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance
