UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.40-$21.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $21.40-21.90 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE UNH opened at $529.75 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $497.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.95.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 524,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 498,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,377,000 after acquiring an additional 59,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 423,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,195 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.