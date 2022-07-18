United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $251.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.63. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

