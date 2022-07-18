United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDIRF. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.54) to €33.00 ($33.50) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.68) to €40.00 ($40.61) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

United Internet Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

