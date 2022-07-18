Unistake Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Unistake has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $15,571.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

