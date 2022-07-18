UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

UDR Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 2,586,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UDR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UDR to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.