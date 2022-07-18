UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 2,650” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.32) to GBX 2,025 ($24.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($35.38) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.02) target price (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($30.57)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,806.18 ($33.38).

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded up GBX 62.92 ($0.75) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,052.52 ($24.41). 7,879,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,879,670. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,222.69. The firm has a market cap of £151.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.54.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

