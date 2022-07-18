UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €20.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.00) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($20.90) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.50) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €19.88 ($19.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.58. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

