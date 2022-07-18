Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Increased to €42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €40.00 ($40.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($55.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

UBSFY stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

