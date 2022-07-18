TTC (TTC) One Day Volume Hits $67.00

TTC (TTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TTC has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,300.62 or 0.99866586 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

