TrustSwap Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $640,888.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.44 or 0.99935674 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

