Trust Investment Advisors Sells 1,266 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.98. 44,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

