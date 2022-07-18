Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

