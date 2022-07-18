Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $206,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.11. 9,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

