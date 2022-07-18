Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $11.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average is $352.36. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.