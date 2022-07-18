Trust Investment Advisors Has $782,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,756 shares of company stock worth $12,936,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.85. 92,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 165.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.