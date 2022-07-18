Trust Investment Advisors Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

HZNP traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

