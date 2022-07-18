Trust Investment Advisors Buys 53 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $246.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

