Trust Investment Advisors Buys 144 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.50. 158,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,867,939. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

