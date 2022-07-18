Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 425 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,787 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.04) to GBX 5,600 ($66.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,395.20.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,354. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

