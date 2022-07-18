Truist Financial Increases AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $24.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $20.14 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 5,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,935,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,364,827.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $197,875,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $45,097,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 660.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,060,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 921,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

