Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSU. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

TSE TSU opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.97. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.12 and a 1-year high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

