Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $129.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

