TradeStars (TSX) Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a total market cap of $146,259.93 and $7,631.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,131.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.13 or 0.05969257 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002026 BTC.
TradeStars Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
TradeStars Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TradeStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TradeStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.