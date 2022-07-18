Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

TSCO stock opened at $203.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

