Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Lifted by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 6.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $203.61 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

