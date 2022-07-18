Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 0.3 %
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
