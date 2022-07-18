Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 0.3 %

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

