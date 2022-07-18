Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TRMLF opened at $49.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $63.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

