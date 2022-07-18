Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

