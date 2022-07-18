Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

TKOMY stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

