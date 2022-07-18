Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.17% of Titan International worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 730,033 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 161,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $911.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.39. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

