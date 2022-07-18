Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TBCP stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

