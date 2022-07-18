Thomas Story & Son LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

NKE opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.