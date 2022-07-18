Thomas Story & Son LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.9% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 359.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 111.3% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $175.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.