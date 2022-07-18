Thomas Story & Son LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 11,428.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 415,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 411,436 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.20 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

