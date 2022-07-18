Thomas M. Burns Sells 2,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XOMA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

