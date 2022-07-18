Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.72. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 million. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

