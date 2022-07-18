The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Boosted by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.18 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

