The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $309,348.00

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00013595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $319.77 million and $309,348.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00074773 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

