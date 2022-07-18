The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,448. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average of $183.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

