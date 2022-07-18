The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $106,169,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

Shares of PNC opened at $153.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

