The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 2.51.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

