The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:MXF Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of The Mexico Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

