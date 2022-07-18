The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.0 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.80. 4,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

