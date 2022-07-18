The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€660.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($660.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €773.00 ($773.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($630.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($670.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($700.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €600.00 ($600.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of KER opened at €496.90 ($496.90) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €487.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €564.07. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($417.40).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

